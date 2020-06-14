Sunday's local death notices in Leitrim - June 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Co Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Paddy Hayes - Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Paddy Hayes Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim and formerly of London and Piercetown, Co Wexford, peacefully at St Pheilm's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lizzie and beloved father of daughters Patricia, Annmaire, Pauline and Siobhan, sons-in-law Des and Sean grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. Paddy's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy's life will take place at a later date.

Sharon Branley - London / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Sharon Branley, St. Pancreas Court, High Road, East Finchley, London and late of 36 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly, Saturday 30th May 2020. Due to government restrictions on Covid 19 the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Ann Mulhern - Roscommon Town / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Ann Mulhern (née Giblin) Convent Court, Roscommon Town and formerly Strokestown on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and grandmother of the late Laura. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Mary King (Corofin), Marcella Gavigan (Four-Mile-House), Eileen Cox (Curraghroe), Pauline O’Connell (Abbeyknockmoy), Josephine Kilmartin (Antogher Rd, Roscommon) and Annmarie Lynch (Mote Park, Roscommon), sons William (Roscommon) and Thomas (Ballintubber), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Treasa Carroll (Elphin) and Sarah Conroy (Rooskey), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ann’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Monday morning at 11 o’c but will be private to family only. Prior to Mass the funeral cortege will travel to the Church from the Lynch family home in Mote Park via Convent Court and following Mass to St Coman’s Cemetery via Church Street.

Eileen Carney - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Eileen Carney, (nee Regan), Stonepark, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, on Friday, 12th June 2020, in her 93rd year, peacefully, and surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at St Phelim's Nursing Home. Devoted wife of the late P.J. and loving mother of Kenneth, Christine, Eileen, Breege, Sean, Brendan, Edel and Colette. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Rita Carney, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government and HSE Directives relating to public gatherings, funeral will be private to family only.

Teresa O'Connor - Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim / Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Teresa O’Connor (née McGowan), Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, June 12th, 2020.

Predeceased by her son Rory. Sadly missed by her husband Don, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Moira, grandsons Daryl and Caoimhín, sister Bella (Hamilton), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Churchtv.ie and can be accessed through the following link https://churchtv.ie/st-claire-manorhamilton.html A Memorial Mass for Teresa will take place at a later date.

Kathleen Mattimoe - Keadue, Co Roscommon

Kathleen Mattimoe (née Owens), Keadue, Co Roscommon, on Friday, June 12th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Bernie-Joe, She will be sadly missed by her loving son Peter, daughters Geraldine and Tracy, sons-in-law, David and Ray, daughter-in law Lindsey, grandchildren Amy, Joe, Katie, Marc, Matthew and James, sisters Angela and Myra, brother-in-law Peadar, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sunday in the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue at 11.30 o’clock. Interment immediately afterwards. Her funeral will take place in private (family only).

Philomena O'Rourke - Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Philomena O’Rourke (nee Murray), Grattan, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on Friday, 12th June 2020, peacefully. Widow of the late Jim and dear mother of Mary, Martin, Colette, Donal, Deirdre, Malachy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter and extended family circle.

Remains reposing at her son Donal’s home Grattan, from 2pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 am, for those who wish to pay their respects, arriving for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Wake and Funeral Mass as per current restrictions.

May they Rest In Peace.