Leitrim deaths - Monday, June 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Patrick (Packie) Mulvey, Corrabeeher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



At Sligo University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anna (Ellis), Fenagh, brother John (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current guidelines, Packie's Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th June in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin at 12 noon, will be private to family and close friends. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Paddy Hayes - Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Paddy Hayes Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim and formerly of London and Piercetown, Co Wexford, peacefully at St Pheilm's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lizzie and beloved father of daughters Patricia, Annmaire, Pauline and Siobhan, sons-in-law Des and Sean grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. Paddy's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy's life will take place at a later date.

Sharon Branley - London / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Sharon Branley, St. Pancreas Court, High Road, East Finchley, London and late of 36 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly, Saturday 30th May 2020. Due to government restrictions on Covid 19 the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Ann Mulhern - Roscommon Town / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Ann Mulhern (née Giblin) Convent Court, Roscommon Town and formerly Strokestown on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and grandmother of the late Laura. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Mary King (Corofin), Marcella Gavigan (Four-Mile-House), Eileen Cox (Curraghroe), Pauline O’Connell (Abbeyknockmoy), Josephine Kilmartin (Antogher Rd, Roscommon) and Annmarie Lynch (Mote Park, Roscommon), sons William (Roscommon) and Thomas (Ballintubber), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Treasa Carroll (Elphin) and Sarah Conroy (Rooskey), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Ann’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Monday morning at 11 o’c but will be private to family only. Prior to Mass the funeral cortege will travel to the Church from the Lynch family home in Mote Park via Convent Court and following Mass to St Coman’s Cemetery via Church Street.

Eileen Carney - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Eileen Carney, (nee Regan), Stonepark, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, on Friday, 12th June 2020, in her 93rd year, peacefully, and surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at St Phelim's Nursing Home. Devoted wife of the late P.J. and loving mother of Kenneth, Christine, Eileen, Breege, Sean, Brendan, Edel and Colette. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Rita Carney, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government and HSE Directives relating to public gatherings, funeral will be private to family only.

May they all Rest in Peace.