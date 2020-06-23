Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Crossan Peter, Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, June 21st, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mae, deeply regretted by his loving family; his brothers; Patrick, Noel, Aiden, Sean, Damien, sister; Eileen, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues at Moyne Community School. Due to HSE and government regulations, Peter's funeral will be private to family only. The funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, 24th June, at 12 oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Mary Flynn, Kilnagross P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Mary Flynn, Kilnagross P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. June 22nd 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her brothers Nicholas and Joe, sister Patricia and brother-in-law Oliver. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brother Gerard (Sligo), sisters Joan (Kilnagross) and Noeleen (Sligo), auntie Bridie (Tighe), sisters-in-law Mary and Margaret, brother-in-law Shane, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, former work colleagues at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to St Mary's Church Carrick-on-Shannon to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to HSE guidelines Mary's home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or MS Society of Ireland.

Daniela (Danielle) Hock, Eslinbridge, Mohill, Leitrim



Daniela (Danielle) Hock, Eslinbridge, Mohill, Co Leitrim. June 21st 2020 (Suddenly) at sligo University Hospital. Loving daughter of Theo and Birgitt. May Daniela rest in peace. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass on Wednesday 24th at 1pm with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association. House Strictly Private Please

Peggy Slevin (née McHugh), Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Glenties, Donegal



Peggy Slevin (nee McHugh) Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Glenties, Co. Donegal, peacefully. Non Covid Related, 21st June 2020, in her 90th year. Dearest wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Mary, Leo, and Paula. Predeceased by her Son Sean and daughter Una RIP. Deeply regretted by her son, sons-in-law Aidan, Mark, and Mick, daughters-in-law Patricia and Kate, sister Pauline McHugh, Glenties, grandchildren Rory, Cathal, Ciaran, Michael, Shauna, Dearbhla, Donagh, Aoife, Niamh, Niall, great-grandchildren Evie, Cara, Katie, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Due to HSE and Government guidelines and in hoping to keep our family and friends safe, Peggy's home, funeral Mass and cemetery will be private to family. Peggy's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 24th in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only.

May they all Rest in Peace