Leitrim deaths - Sunday, July 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan



Pearson Gerry, Ashfield, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan and formerly of Briarwood lawn, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, Sat 11th July, peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his adoring family. Pre-deceased by his brother Albert. Beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Gerald and Laura, grandson, Gearóid, brother, John, daughter-in-law, Sharon, son-in-law, Raymond, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. Due to HSE and Government regulations Gerry's funeral will be private to family only. His funeral cortège will be leaving his home to arrive at the church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna, on Monday, 13th July, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gerry's funeral will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan.

Tom McBride, Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



McBride, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Beagh, Kilavoggy, Dromahair, July 10th 2020, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Tom, predeceased by his parents Joe and Nora, his uncle, His Lordship Bishop John McBride, his brothers John and Joseph. Sadly missed by his wife Bessie, son Joseph, daughter-in-law Audrey and grandson Tristan, sisters Frances and Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair. Removal on Monday to St. Michael's Church, Kilavoggy, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings, Tom's home and funeral will be private to family only. House private, family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace