Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Burke (née Egan) Cloghergrange, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Kathleen Burke (nee Egan), (Cloghergrange, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.) – July 11th 2020 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care team at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John Joseph (JJ) and daughter-in-law Marie; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons John (Boyle), Brendan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Martin (Lifford), Enda (Keadue), daughters Attracta Fitzpatrick (Moate) and Imelda Coleman (Boyle), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Richard, Emma, Glen, Caroline, Laura, Martin, Shona, Ronan, Alan, Stephen, Enda, Kevin, Amanda, Martina, Sharon, Michael and Ciara, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current H.S.E guidelines, Kathleen’s Funeral Mass and Cremation will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Kathleen’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

May she Rest in Peace