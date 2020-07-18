Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Joe Higgins, Lancashire and late of Curran, Mohill, Leitrim

Higgins, John Joe Preston, Lancashire, and late of Curran, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, June 18th 2020, in the loving care of the staff of Chorley Hospital, Preston. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary his family David, Bernadette and John. Predecreased by his sons Gerald and Anthony and his brother Leo. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerald P and his sister's Teresa (Sr. Frances Loreto) Lena (Canning), Annie Josephine (Robinson) and Patricia (Guckian), relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th July, at 11.am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church.

Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died on Monday, 13th of July 2020. Predeceased by his late father James. Sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers Seamus, Thomas, Pat, sisters Breda, Maggie, Cathy, Veronica, Teresa, Mary, Anna and Jennifer. Sadly missed by nephew Kyle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church.

Josephine Curry, Ballinlough, Belturbet, Cavan / Newbliss, Monaghan

Tuesday 14th July. Suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband John two months ago and also her brother John. Dearly beloved mother of son John, daughter Paula, daughter-in-law Michelle and partner Trevor, grandchildren Aoife, Sabhdh, Niamh, Stephen, James and Sophia, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Saturday, the 18th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, house and funeral private to family and close friends.

Teresa Doherty, (née Harrington) Dollymount, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Doherty Teresa (nee Harrington) (Baymount Park, Dollymount, Dublin and formerly of Gortnacloy, Elphin, Co. Roscommon) July 13th. (peacefully) in her 100th year and in the loving care of Mount Hybla Private Nursing Home, Castleknock. Beloved wife of the late John and deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, family, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Teresa’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Saturday (18th July) at 10.30 am https://www.stgabrielsparish.ie/parish-webcam. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the St. Joseph’s Young Priests Society.

Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Former employee of the North Western Health Board. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and much loved father of Damien and Aoife, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Gavin, Tara, Alanna, Oisin, Sarah, Joe and Anna. Also sadly missed by his brothers Ben, Chris, Alfie and sister Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Frank's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date. Donations if so desired in lieu of The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Cavan

Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Monday, July 13th 2020, peacefully in the Lisdarn Unit Cavan. Michael will be sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday afternoon, July 18, at 2pm followed by cremation.

Breege Leddy, Kilnacranagh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Peacefully at Mercy Nursing Home, Derby, England. Member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Fr. Patsy and sister Philomena Mc Govern. Deeply regretted by her community, her sister-in-law Kathleen Leddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. A private funeral has taken place in Derby, England.

May they all Rest in Peace.