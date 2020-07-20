Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joseph Mahon, Aughnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon



Joseph Mahon, Aughnagrange, Boyle and Kingsland, Co. Roscommon, July 19th 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness borne with courage, grace and good humour. Predeceased by his brother Seán and sister Sadie (Canada), Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Kathleen, children Joe, Seán, Frances, Mairéad, Niamh and Patricia, daughters-in-law Sharon and Marie, sons-in-law Kevin, David, Jonathan and Patrick, sisters Breege and Mary, brother Gabriel, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Tuesday (July 21st) at 11am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Joseph’s funeral Mass will take place privately. It can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. House private please. Joseph’s family want to acknowledge that his final days were made more bearable by the kind and gentle care of the palliative care nurses from the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice who tended to his final needs in his home with the support of the Irish Cancer Society and the Public Health Care team. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Mahon Funeral Directors. Joseph’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Leitrim / Tuam, Galway

Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, formerly Tuam, Co Galway, Friday 17th July 2020. Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, mother Beatrice, daughters Tanya and Tara, brother Martin, sisters Pamela and Geraldine, niece and nephews, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday, 20th July, at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, only a limited number of people will be able to enter the church. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital.



Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim July 16th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by his parents James and Jane and his son Ronan; sadly missed by his son Fintan, sisters Eileen, Imelda and Mairead, granddaughter Grace, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Seamus will repose at 16 KnockLongford, Mohill from 2pm Sunday. Removal on Monday morning (via Clooncarne) to arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 12.30pm. Due to COVID 9 restrictions Seamus’ reposing, funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends.

Brian McIntyre, 8 KnockLongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brian Mc Intyre of 8 KnockLongford, Mohill and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim, Friday 17th July 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Jim, sisters in law; Bridie and Mary, nieces; Davina and Philippa, nephews; Niall, Mark, Kevin and Shane, all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions Brian’s funeral mass will be private to family and close friends on Monday (20th July) at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Cloone new cemetery. In accordance with Public Health and Government guidelines all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

John Mulvanny, Derrycark, Belturbet, Cavan

John Mulvanny, Derrycark, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 18th July 2020. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Ann, (McGovern, Glangevlin), sons, Fergus (Oldcastle), Michael (Belturbet), Brian (Clones) and Raymond (Belturbet), sister Josephine Conaty, brothers, Austin, Vincent and Brenda, son-in-law Vincent, daughters-in-law, Martina, Mairead and the late Angela, grandchildren Aisling, Diarmaid, Evan, Aine, Odhran, Hannah, Rian, Luke, Fergal, Liam, Mark, Beth and Jamie, nephews, nieces and all his extended family members. John's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, in The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, social distancing must be observed.

May they all Rest in Peace.