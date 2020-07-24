Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, July 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Verdon, Moyne, Longford

Paddy Verdon, Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford, died peacefully in loving care of St. Joseph's, Longford on 22nd July. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his sister in law Ellen Ward England, nieces and nephew, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass Friday (24th) at 11am in Moyne Church and burial afterwards in Colmcille Graveyard.

Sheila Mitchell (née Dolan), Achill Square, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Glangevlin, Cavan / Galway

Sheila Mitchell (nee Dolan) of Achill Square, Blanchardstown and formerly of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday 21st July 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at James Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Very sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, brother Justin, sisters Mary, Josephine, Helen and Ann, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12RF78 at 11.30am Friday, 24th July. Funeral Mass at 1pm in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Co. Cavan. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

















