Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 30, 2020

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Reynolds (née McKeon), Drumkeen, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



She will be sadly missed by her sons John & Brendan, her daughter Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Patricia & Mary, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am approx. to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with Government and HSE guidelines Margaret’s reposing and Funeral Mass will be private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Leitrim / Cranmore, Sligo



Formerly of Cranmore, Sligo. Mark, suddenly at his residence. Much loved eldest son of Ann and Tommy and brother of Eoghan and Catherine. Sadly missed by his parents, siblings, aunt Mary, uncle Frank, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm for family and close friends only please. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne`s Church, Sligo on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1:00pm followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Due to the current restrictions the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only please. You can stream the funeral mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

Eugene (Gene) Donohoe, Erne Vale, Belturbet, Cavan



Eugene (Gene) Donohoe, Erne Vale, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, H14 EA30, 29th July, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his baby son Niall, his brothers Peter, Frank and Liam, sisters Maureen, Vera and Ray. Deeply devoted husband of Bridie and loving father of Martin, Eugene, Garrett, Fiona (McCaughy), Oliver, Bronwyn (Burke) and Maria (Fanning), sons-in-law Francis, Paul and Barry, daughters-in-law Rose, Monica, Maria and Catherine, brother Oliver, sister Cepta (Devine), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and 24 wonderful grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his home today, Thursday, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Gene’s funeral mass can be viewed by following the attached link https://vimeo.com/442661593.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest In Peace.