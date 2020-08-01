Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Daly (née Gilbane), Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Roscommon / Jamestown, Leitrim



Mary Daly (née Gilbane), Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Co. Roscommon, formerly Mealwood. Jamestown, Co. Leitrim. July 31st 2020. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, sister Frances and son-in-law Colm Mc Tiernan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Marie, Antoinette, Geraldine, Josephine, Thomas and Kevin, daughter-in-law Aileen, sons-in-law Michael, Chris and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home. Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Sunday afternoon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 2.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation. In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Mary’s reposing and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Eugene Boland, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon



Eugene Boland, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Thursday, July 30th, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital and previously in the care of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Anne, brothers Patrick Tom Michael and Gerald sister May. Sadly missed by his family,sisters Jo Feeney (Slatta), Peggy Grufferty (England), sisters-in-law Eileen Boland (Lanesboro), Jean Boland (England), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral cortège from his residence on Saturday, August 1st, to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kilglass New Cemetery. With the current Government Guidelines in place, Eugene's Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends. The family hank you for your support and understanding in these difficult times.

Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Leitrim / Cranmore, Sligo

Formerly of Cranmore, Sligo. Mark, suddenly at his residence. Much loved eldest son of Ann and Tommy and brother of Eoghan and Catherine. Sadly missed by his parents, siblings, aunt Mary, uncle Frank, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral will arrive to St Ann's Church, Sligo on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Due to the current restrictions the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only please. You can stream the funeral mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

John (Jackie) Devine, Killukin, Strokestown, Roscommon



Suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen. He will sadly missed by his auntie Kay, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk on Saturday, August 1st, at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid 19/Coronavirus, Jackie's Funeral Mass is restricted to family, friends and neighbours.

Mary P. (Maura) Collins (née Connell), Karol Avenue, Elphin, Roscommon / Dublin



Collins (nee Connell) Mary P. (Maura). Karol Avenue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Goatstown and Rathmines, Dublin. 30th July, 2020. Peacefully at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Daughter of the late Patrick and Maud, sister of the late Patsy and wife of the late Finbar. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Nancy Morahan (Boston, USA), brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Celine, beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephew, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to Covid-19 guidelines Maura's Funeral is private to family and friends only. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can watch Maura's Funeral Mass on churchtv.ie/elphin or listen on local radio 106.6FM. You may also leave a message of sympathy in the condolence link at the bottom of this page. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin on Saturday (August 1st.) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Elphin Day Care Center c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin or any family member. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Declan and all his staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Maura.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace