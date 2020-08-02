Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora B. McGriskin (née Tracey), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Nora B. McGriskin nee Tracey, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her son Pat (jnr) and her husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Joe, Ciaran and Richard, her daughters Mary, Stella and Tracey, daughter in laws, son in laws, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister in laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Nora's funeral will be held in private. House strictly private to family and friends please. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Nora's life will be held at a later date.

Michael Reynolds, Bohey, Leitrim

Peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Michael will be removed to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday 3rd of August. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass is restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their condolences below. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ciúin Suite Palliative Care Unit, Mullingar General Hospital care of Sean Whitney, Funeral Directors, Drumlish.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran, Donegal



Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Diolinda and daugher Elli. Sadly missed by his Parents Pat & Anne McGovern, Sister Kelly, Brothers Philip & Patrick and extended Family and friends. Reposing at his parents' house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran on Sunday. House private to family only please. Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Mary Daly (née Gilbane), Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Roscommon / Jamestown, Leitrim



Mary Daly (née Gilbane), Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Co. Roscommon, formerly Mealwood. Jamestown, Co. Leitrim. July 31st 2020. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, sister Frances and son-in-law Colm Mc Tiernan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Marie, Antoinette, Geraldine, Josephine, Thomas and Kevin, daughter-in-law Aileen, sons-in-law Michael, Chris and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Sunday afternoon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 2.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation. In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Mary’s reposing and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace