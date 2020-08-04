Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Beirne, Ardmore, Boyle, Roscommon



Paddy Beirne, Ardmore and 'The Plunkett Home', Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 1st 2020, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sister Nora and brother Vincent. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nephew Andrew Cryan, niece Mary Cryan, extended family and friends. Removal from 'Mahon’s Funeral Home', Boyle, on Friday (August 7th) at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloonshanville Cemetery (Frenchpark). Due to current government guidelines, Paddy’s funeral Mass will take place privately. It can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Elizabeth (Liz) Burke (née Ward), Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Burke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home with her family after a long illness bravely borne to the end. Pre-deceased by her husband Martin and son Thomas. A cherished Mother, deeply mourned by her sons Fr. Sean and Liam, her daughter Maureen and her partner Seamus, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning (4th August) from her home to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong for requiem Mass at 11am. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be restricted to 40 people. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Gerry Rooney, 5 Noremount, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kinlough, Leitrim

Rooney (5 Noremount, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim) 1st August 2020, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father Emma and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Aidan, Francis, Dermot and Anthony, sisters Majella and Jeanette, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Alanna, grandchildren Megan, Cillian, James, Darragh, Seán and Lee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his many friends and his "acquaintances" in the taxi trade. In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Gerry will repose at his home on Wednesday (5th Aug.) for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am (max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace