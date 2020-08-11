Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael McTague, Castleknock, Dublin / Leitrim



McTAGUE (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim) August 8th, 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Michael, beloved husband of Patricia and dear brother of Winifred, Philomena and the late Jim, Frank, Maureen and Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Michael’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Michael’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link http://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday the (13th August 2020) at 11am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

John Sweeney, 65 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo



Late of Beechlawn, Maugheraboy, Sligo, suddenly on August 10th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lisa and father of John, Michael, Nora, Morch and Conor, son of Bridget and the late Morch Sweeney. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, mother, brothers Michael, Martin and Thomas, sisters Annie Pauline, Ellen, Mary Teresa, Nora Elizabeth, Kate and Bridget, in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 12th. Removal on Thursday August 13th to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. HSE Covid 19 guidelines apply at Funeral Home, Church (50) and Cemetery (200) restricted to immediate family and close friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.sligocathedral.ie.

Margaret McCabe (née McGloin), Dara Court, Celbridge, Kildare / Leitrim



McCabe (nee McGloin), Margaret, Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim, August 9th 2020, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, beloved wife of the late Pat, deeply regretted by her loving sister Annie, brother Paddy, the McCabe family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 10th August, 2020, peacefully. Beloved partner of Jennifer Carroll and much loved brother of Jimmy (Angela), sisters Margaret (Martin), Agnes (Jim), Rosario, Marius, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle. Reposing privately at the home of his sister, Angela Gahan, Tirconaill Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Ccrematorium. In compliance with new H.S.E guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Drumkeen, Donegal

The death has taken place on Wednesday 22nd July in Brentwood, Essex of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray formerly of Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Drumkeen, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter in law Alice and grandsons Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport to St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Tuesday 11th August, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral mass to take place at 11am on Wednesday 12th August after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, funeral mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, August 8th 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, in the absolute loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Lilly. Loving father of Bridget, Catherine, Michael, Peter, Dominic, Annie and Baz. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Tuesday (via Drumard) to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions Michael’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wish to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace