Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 20, 2020

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Martin Daly, Crossmakellegher, Ballyconnell, Cavan

August 18th 2020, peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Kevin, Gerard, Padraig, daughters Mary (Fee, Bawnboy), Noeleen (McIntyre, Aughavas), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Removal today, Thursday, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private except for friends and close neighbours. In compliance with current guidelines, Martin's funeral will be confined to family & friends. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Corlough/Templeport Facebook page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital c/o Brian Fee, Undertaker, or any family member.

May he Rest in Peace