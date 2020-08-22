Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Mc Donald (née Shannon) Rosskeeragh, Belturbet, Cavan



Kathleen Mc Donald nee (Shannon), Rosskeeragh, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 20th August 2020 in her 100th year peacefully in the loving care of her family and wonderful staff of Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Felim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family sons John, Vincent and Gerry, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Assumpta, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Clare, Ciaran, Amanda, Emma, Kate, Sarah, John and Laura, great-grandchildren Lauren and Aireanna, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at the residence of her son Vincent until removal at 11.30am on Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass via Rosskerragh/Straheglin Road with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Anna (Patricia) Hession (née Mc Manus), Tonafortes, Carraroe, Sligo / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Hession, Anna (Patricia) (née Mc Manus) Tonafortes, Carraroe, Sligo and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, August 21st 2020, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Ernan, sister Stella Carney and brother Gerard. Dearly loved mother of Catherine Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Ernan (Australia), Paul (Limerick), Andrew (Leixlip), Ksawery (Leixlip) and Alan (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brother Joseph (Drumshanbo), son-in-law Luke, daughters-in-law Paula, Grace, Helen, Patricia and Karen, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday, August 21st, from 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place today, Saturday, August 22nd, at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Carraroe, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Reposing, funeral Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only.

May they all Rest in Peace