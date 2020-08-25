Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret McKeon (née Hanley), Aughatowney, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. (Non Covid Related). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Boyle) Killybegs, Mona (Creamer) and her son Padraig, her sisters Theresa (Clark) & Rosie (Ryan) (both in Manchester), her sons-in-law Patsy Creamer & Charles Boyle and her daughter-in-law Olivia McKeon, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 2.30pm (approx.) arriving to St. Patrick’s Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Margaret’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'Condolences' section below. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on-line at churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Charles Ferguson, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim. Peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown in his 95th year, private cremation will take place on Tuesday in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

Canon P.J. Corrigan, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan



Canon P.J. Corrigan, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully at his residence on Monday 24th August 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Ellen (née Farrelly) and Patrick Corrigan, his brother Philip and brothers-in-law Paddy Donohoe and Conal Lynch. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Donohoe, (Cavan) and Margaret Lynch, (Ballyjamesduff), sister-in-law Bridie Corrigan, (Coppenagh,Virginia), nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, Monsignor Liam Kelly and clergy of the Diocese of Kilmore, his former parishioners and his many dear friends. Remains will be reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Tuesday, 25th August, from 1pm until evening prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, 26th August, with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to current government and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19, Canon P.J.’s Funeral Mass will be private to family, relatives please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link https://vimeo.com/451187936

May they all Rest in Peace