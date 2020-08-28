Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Thursday 27th August, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of the late Una and cherished father of sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Colette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine and his most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, his niece, nephews, relatives and wider family. Pa’s cortège will leave his home on Saturday afternoon at 2.40pm to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pa’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends.

John (Séan) O'Mears Ruanard, Clonlara, Clare / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Limerick

Lt. Col (Retd.) Irish Army. Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Dolores and dearest father of Eoghan. He will be loved and deeply missed by his wife & son, family Paschal & Phelim, sister Marie (O’Briain), daughter-in-law Jill, grandchildren Iarlaith, Setanta & Odhrán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, colleagues, relatives & friends.Reposing at home in Ruanard, Clonlara on Friday eve. (Aug 28th) for his immediate family. Requiem Mass in St. Senan’s Church, Clonlara on Saturday (Aug. 29th) at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed (HERE). Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Youth Services. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

May Kneeshaw (née Flannery), Churchtown, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Kneeshaw, May (née Flannery) (Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) August 27th 2020 (peacefully) at the Blackrock Clinic, after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Fred and mother of David, Justin, Helen and Andrew. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Nora and Ann, sister-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Dermy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her grandchildren Blaine, Conor, Daragh, Ciara, Cian, Alina, Heather, Hazel and Hayley, her great-granddaughter Annabelle, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. In accordance with government guidance regarding social gathering, a private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10.00 am. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown, which may be viewed on www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Frank McLoughlin, Drumracken, Aghacashel, Leitrim

Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Bridgie, brother-in-law, Tom and his nephew Gary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerry and Noel (Fenagh), sister Anna Kelly (Longford), sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore. Removal on Friday, 28 August, at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings, Frank's funeral will be private to family only.



Bernadette Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mahon London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 6th August 2020 in the tender care of the staff of Kenbrook Care Home, Wembley, England. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie Callaghan and Teresa Mahon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday 29th August 2020 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to family and friends only.

Mary Ward (née Eardley), Kerry Street, Fethard, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Mary Ward (née Eardley) of Leitrim village, Carrick on Shannon and formerly of Kerry Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, passed away peacefully on August 26th 2020 surrounded by her family and in the loving care of Havenwood Nursing Care Facility in Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Philip and son Aidan. Deeply missed by her daughters Lisa and Niamh, sons-in-law Jamie and Tom and grandchildren Jane, Ethan and Aoibheann, her brother Joe, sister Lillie, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and life long friends. In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, a private family funeral will take place the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11am , August 28th 2020. This can be watched online at parishchurch.net. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland (alzheimer.ie).

John Owens, St. Francis Terrace, Athlone, Westmeath / Leitrim

Peacefully, on 24th August 2020. St. Francis Terrace and formerly of Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Sara, son Jonathan, grandson Lorcan, brother Bernard, sisters Rosaleen and Margaret, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or Mass cards by post. For anyone who wish to watch John's Funeral Mass online please click on the live streaming link below on Thursday at 10.30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Patsy (Packie) Darcy, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Peacefully at Barnet General Hospital, North London surrounded by his loving family on August 24th 2020. Predeceased by his parents John & Nora and his dear brother Hughie. Loving father of Kevin (Hertfordshire), Jake (Japan), Jack, Shannen & Korah (Granard, Co. Longford); muchloved brother of Margaret (London), Kathleen Lyons (Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry), Johnny (London), Bridie Loughlin (Dowra, Co. Leitrim), Eamonn (Gubaveeney), Eugene (London) & Patricia (London). He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Sara, Kevin’s partner Nicky, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, aunts, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Funeral and burial will take place in London. In accordance with N.H.S guidelines regarding COVID–19 and in the best interest of public health the funeral will be restricted to family members only. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated by all the Darcy family at this very difficult time. A Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will take place at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan at a later date which will be confirmed in due course.

May they all Rest in Peace