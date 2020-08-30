Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 30, 2020

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Kilkenny, Ballythomas, Gorey, Wexford / Swanlinbar, Cavan



And late of Craan, Gorey and Swalinbar, Co. Cavan. Beloved Husband of Mary and loving father of Elaine, Kerry and the late Susan. Brother of Sean, Brendan, Geraldine and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Sam, Becky, Ellie, Katie, Henry, Emilie, Olivia and Kevin, sons-in-law Ali, Danny and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Nativity Ballyfad on Monday 31st August for Family Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to the Government and HSE Guidelines 55 people will be allowed to attend the Funeral Mass and social distance Rules will apply in the Cemetery. The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this sad time.