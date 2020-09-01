Deaths in Leitrim - September 1, 2020

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John (Sonny) Murray, Lisheenkyle, Oranmore, Galway/Aghacashel, Leitrim



John (Sonny) Murray, Lisheenkyle, Oranmore, Co. Galway and formerly Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Fergal, Brian, Padraig and Shane, daughters Assumpta (Feeney), Gloria and Jannette, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, son-in-law Floyd, beloved grandchildren Conor, Louise, Andrew, Noah, Méabh, Hannah, Aoibhín, Brynn, Lily-Rae and Torin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately at his home on Tuesday, Sept 1st. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for Requiem Mass at 11:30am which will be streamed live on the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-1. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Galway.

John James (Jimmy) Dolan, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim

John James Dolan, affectionately known as Jimmy, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co. Leitrim, August 30th 2020, peacefully, at home. Loving husband of Lily and dearly loved dad of Philip, John Linda and her partner Frank. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren Jamie, Isobelle and Joanna, sisters Teresa, Mary and Bedelia, sister in law Marie (Dolan) brother of the late Mattie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home, house private to family and close friends, in accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Removal on Tuesday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Palliative Care.

Mary Mulvihill, 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Mulvihill (nee Butler), 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday August 30th, peacefully, and surrounded by her loving family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, sons Brendan, Eamonn and Declan, sister Peggy (Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon), daughters in law Rachel and Nikki, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, niece and nephews, nieces in law and nephews in law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, at 12 noon Wednesday 2nd of September, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Co Dublin. House private, please. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen on 086-2328291.

Christina Mitchell (née Sproule), Abbey House, Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon / Clady, Tyrone

Abbey House, Boyle, County Roscommon (formerly Tullymoan Road, Clady, Strabane, County Tyrone - August 29th, 2020, Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Martin. Sadly missed and remembered by her daughter Fiona(O'Connell), sons John and Liam, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Ella, Hugh, Martin, Luke and Robert, brother Sam, sister Ethna, brother-in-law Johnny, sisters-in-law Nora and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Roscommon Palliative Care Team, Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, and the night nurses from the Irish Cancer Society for the excellent care that their mother Christina received. Removal on Tuesday morning from Abbey House, Boyle via the Carrick-on-Shannon Road at 11.40 to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery. Funeral Procession will travel from Church grounds via Abbeytown exit, Frenchpark and Ballinagare. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family would like to nominate the Roscommon Palliative Care Team at Mayo/Roscommon Hospice.

Michael Joseph Rushe, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon



Michael Joseph Rushe (Ex Staff of the Roscommon Herald). Peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff of The Short Stay Ward at Sligo University Hospital. Michael Joseph will be sadly missed by his sister Annie Mulherin (Ballinafad), his nieces Therese, Fidelma and Eithne, grandnieces, grandnephews and a large circle of friends. Michael Joseph's Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday morning in Saint Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends.

Lisa Kilcullen, Kilnamonagh, Collooney, Sligo



Late of Cuilbeg, Carraroe, Sligo. Unexpectedly at her home, beloved and cherished Mother of Keelan & Leon, sadly missed by her Mother Evelyn and Father Brendan, sisters Vanessa & Karen, nieces Hayley, Sadie and Sienna, brother-in-law David, uncles and aunts, cousins and friends. Remains reposing at the home of her parents Brendan & Evelyn Kilcullen, Cuilbeg, Carraroe on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, for family and close friends. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Brigid's Cemetery, Abbeytown, Ballisodare. Due to Government directives and HSE guidelines, Funeral mass is for family and close friends.

James Fitzsimons, Markree, Collooney, Sligo / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath



James Fitzsimons Markree, Collooney, Co. Sligo / Ankerland, Fore, Co. Westmeath. James passed away peacefully on 30th August in the loving care of his sister Olive and her family at her residence after a long illness bravely bourne. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn his parents and brothers. Survived by his son John, sisters Nora, Katie, Patti and Olive, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and many great friends. Due to Government and HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends in St. Stephens Church, Tyrrellspass (N91PE00), Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020 for 2pm Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.ourlittleparish.ie. House private please. A special thanks to Mark Wrights Pharmacy, Public Health Nursing Service and Palliative Care Services.