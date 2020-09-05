Leitrim deaths - Saturday, September 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Heron, Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Joe Heron, Auckland New Zealand and formerly of Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, 30th August, suddenly. Loving husband of Margaret (O’Donnell, Roundstone, Co Galway), devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma & Thomas and doting grandad to Bodi Joe.

Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers, Seamus, Mick, Francie (Sydney), Aidan and Noel. Sisters Mary (Galway, Auckland) and Geraldine (Cornyn). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Private funeral service in Auckland due to restricted numbers on September 18. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pieta House would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.



Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peaceful at North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved Husband of late Alfred, Deeply regretted by her Daughters Felicity, Rosemary & Lesley, Sons George & James, Son In-law Alister & Daughter In-Law Natasha. Sadly missed by Sister Muriel and Sister In-Law Charmain. Grandchildren Melissa, Ross, Niall, Aodhan, Declan, Emma, Danny & James.

Reposing at her late residence. Due to Covid-19 government guidelines the house will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 5 in St Annes Church Ballyshannon at 2 p.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to offer their condolences can add a message to the condolence book below.

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien) Montys Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford

Mary passed away peacefully (in her 92nd year) in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reception into St. Catherine's Church, Conna, Monday September , for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (attendance 50). Funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery.

Doreen Peyton-Johnston Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Doreen Peyton-Johnson, Buntingford, England and formerly of Lough Key, Boyle Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore, peacefully, at her home in Buntingford, aged 91 years.

Interment has taken place in Buntingford.

Sr Concepta Murphy Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Concepts Murphy, of the Congregation of Sister of Mercy, St. Catherine's Convent Ballyshannon. Funeral Arrangements to follow.

Tom McCallion, Helensburgh Clogher Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Wicklow / Dublin / Der

Tom passed away, peacefully, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe and his sisters Mary and Nora. Terribly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Naomi, son-in-law Mark, loving grandchildren Aisling, Dominic and Ethan, sister Kay, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, their extended families and friends.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral and Cremation will be strictly private, please. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, any family member or click on the link below to make a donation via the North West Hospice website.