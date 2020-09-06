Leitrim deaths - Sunday, September 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Ellis (née Kiernan), Drumalt, Arva, Cavan



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Marian, her sons Michael, Gerard & Brían, her sister-in-law Patty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family. Adored by her 12 grandchildren and great-grandson.

Reposing at her home Sunday, 6th September, from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 7th September in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva at 11am followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Kathleen’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Jimmy O’Donnell, Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care.

Joe Heron, Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Joe Heron, Auckland New Zealand and formerly of Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, 30th August, suddenly. Loving husband of Margaret (O’Donnell, Roundstone, Co Galway), devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma & Thomas and doting grandad to Bodi Joe.

Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers, Seamus, Mick, Francie (Sydney), Aidan and Noel. Sisters Mary (Galway, Auckland) and Geraldine (Cornyn). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Private funeral service in Auckland due to restricted numbers on September 18. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pieta House would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien) Montys Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford

Mary passed away peacefully (in her 92nd year) in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reception into St. Catherine's Church, Conna, Monday September 7 , for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (attendance 50). Funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery.

Doreen Peyton-Johnston Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Doreen Peyton-Johnson, Buntingford, England and formerly of Lough Key, Boyle Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore, peacefully, at her home in Buntingford, aged 91 years.

Interment has taken place in Buntingford.

Sr Concepta Murphy Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Concepts Murphy, of the Congregation of Sister of Mercy, St. Catherine's Convent Ballyshannon.

Funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Ballyshannon at 11am today, with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery.Due to government guidelines and covid 19 the wake and Funeral will be private to family and friends.

A mass of celebrations of Sr. Concepta life will be offered at a later date.

Tom McCallion, Helensburgh Clogher Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Wicklow / Dublin / Der

Tom passed away, peacefully, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe and his sisters Mary and Nora. Terribly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Naomi, son-in-law Mark, loving grandchildren Aisling, Dominic and Ethan, sister Kay, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, their extended families and friends.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral and Cremation will be strictly private, please. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, any family member or click on the link below to make a donation via the North West Hospice website.