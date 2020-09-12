Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff at St. Eithne's Respite Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving Mam of her son Michael (London) and her daughter Josephine (Birmingham). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law May, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Kieran and Chloe, great-grandchildren Leo and Luca, brother Michael (Waterford), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 14th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Evelyn's Funeral Mass is private to family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home Dromhair. Predeceased by his brothers Pete, Paddy, Tom, Raymond, Hugie and Johnny. Loving brother of Clare and Josie. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Enda's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Enda's life will be held at a later date.

Bernard (Bernie Mac) Mc Dermott, Drumerkane, Carrigallen, Leitrim, H12 NN52



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed by his sisters Isobel (Kane) and Rose Anne (Heslin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Saturday, 12th September, for private funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice C/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member. The family appreciate your understanding at this time. There will be a memorial mass held for Bernie at a later stage. Bernie's funeral mass will be streamed live at htts://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

Brendan Mc Kiernan, Cavanagh, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Brendan Mc Kiernan, Cavanagh & The gift Shop, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Sept. 10th peacefully, at Lisdarn unit for the elderly, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Noel, sisters Annie Edwards (Bawnboy), Josie Donohoe (Ballyconnell), daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Michelle & Conor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, via main street for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines Brendan's funeral will be confined to family & friends. Anyone wishing to view the funeral mass on the church webcam please visit Churchtv.ie and select Ballyconnell.

Kathleen (Kay) Rynn (née Mullan), Druminalass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully in the care of her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and brother Michael John Mullan (RIP). Sadly missed by her beloved son, Seán, daughter in-law, Clíona, her loving grandchildren; Tadhg, Lily, Alannah & Grace, her sisters, Mary & Cuthbert Donnelly, Anna & Dan Mc Monagle, Jean Coyle and Phyllis & Enda Mc Aleer, brothers Paddy & Monica and Tommy & Maura, Jim’s brother Fr. Sean, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends and neighbours. Private family funeral on Saturday, 12th September, at 12pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial afterwards at Fahy Cemetery. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated, under Campaign: In Memory of Kay Rynn. See link. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

May they all Rest in Peace