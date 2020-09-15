Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Katie Rowley (née Kavanagh), Drumlitten, Fenagh, Leitrim



Formerly Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family (in her 92nd year). Predeceased by her husband Michael John, brother John Francis and sister Lily (Burke). Beloved mother of Mary (Keane), Paidh and Sr. Gerardine. She will be sadly missed by her family, her devoted daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Kevin, sister Mae (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Declan, Ronan, Claire, Rebecca & Sarah, granddaughter-in-law Kate, great-grandchildren Harry & Ruán, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Katie’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family only.

John Patrick Donnelly, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Patrick Donnelly, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Saturday, September 12th 2020, peacefully, at Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his sister Rose. Sadly missed by his brother in law Martin Farrell (UK), his nephews; Seán and Martin Farrell, (UK), relatives, neighbours and friends. John Patrick’s Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday September 16th 2020 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone, to family, neighbours and close friends, in accordance with Covid guidelines, followed by burial in the local cemetery. John Patrick’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Martin Vesey, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Cloonfad Avenue, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon,Co Roscommon. 13th of September 2020, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his Parents Delia and Tom and his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, daughters Pamela and Dearbhla, sons Derek,Gary and Justin. Sister Maureen, brother Tommy, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal to Aughrim church on Tuesday 15th for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Roscommon Carers Associations / Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.



Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Kinawley, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Christina Conefrey, Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 12th September, 2020, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Bernie Mcloughlin (Ballinamore). Loved and sadly missed by her husband P.J., daughter Úna, sons; Kieran, Damien and Fergus, daughters-in-law; Imelda, Bernie and Louise, son-in-law; Dermot, beloved grandchildren; Eoghan, Anna, Shónagh, Kate, Aoife, Mark, Shane, Darragh, Aaron and Ella, brothers; Michael McBarron (Derrylin), and P.J. McBarron (Kinawley), sisters Sarah Shannon (Bawnboy), Marie Bannon (Bawnboy), Carmel McLoughlin (Galway), Julie Kennedy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Pauline Brady (Milltown), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass private to family and close friends on Tuesday 15th arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12:00 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace