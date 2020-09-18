Deaths in Leitrim area - Friday, September 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ann McGovern, New York / Corlough, Co Cavan

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Co Cavan / Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, 23rd September. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

Philomena (Phil) Young, Dublin / Aghacashel, Co Leitrim



Philomena (Phil) Young (née Guckian), Clonee, Dublin 15, formerly of Bunrevagh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim, suddenly at home on Tuesday, September 15. Daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid Guckian, pre-deceased by her sister Betty. Phil will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Aideen, son Paul their father Vivian, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Julie, her adored grandsons Oisin, Fionn and Cian, brothers John and Donal, sisters Loretta (Keane), Caroline (Sammon) and Vera (Wrynn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and her many dear friends.

The link to view Phil’s Requiem Mass on Monday, at 10 am is available at: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham.

Edward (Ned) Murray, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim



Edward (Ned) Murray, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Sean and Anthony, daughters Margaret and Sharon, his sister Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore, on Friday, 18th September, from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal from his home on Saturday for Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltubrid new cemetery.

Martin Toolan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Martin Toolan, Clooneen, Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the loving care of the staff at Galway Hospice. Predeceased by his father Tom, mother Elizabeth and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Breda (Galway) and Phil (Wales), brothers-in-law Padraig and J.J., son Thomas and daughter Rose (Coolarty, Longford), nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, on Saturday, September 19th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Whyte, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Margaret (Peggy) Whyte (née O'Dowd) Emlagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Paul, Colin, Joseph and Jason. Her sister Clare, grandchildren James, William and Eve, daughters-in-law Sonya, Kate and Susannah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal to Cootehall Church on Saturday 19th for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Philip Lewer, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and Formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Suddenly. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on the 29th September in England.

May they all Rest in Peace