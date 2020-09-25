Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, September 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernadette Tierney (née Forester) Killywaum, Bawnboy, Cavan



Predeceased by her sister Christine. Sadly missed by her loving husband & best friend Vincent, daughters Peggy (Plunkett), Davinia (Bannon) & Katie (Doyle), sisters Phylis, Kathleen & Jane, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jake, Chloe, Leigha, Dillon, Tamara, Caleb & Matthew, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Peggy, Erraran, Bawnboy (H14N882) on Friday from 4 -8pm. Removal on Saturday arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government Covid19 restrictions, the funeral Mass will be for family, friends & neighbours only.

Agatha O'Neill (née Flanagan) 6 Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Garrison, Fermanagh



Agatha, peacefully at Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Loving mother of Dympna Mannion (Sligo), Helen Goodman (Dublin) and Finbar O`Neill (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3-6pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Due to the current restrictions, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. You can stream the funeral mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

Anglea Macken (nee Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

Peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Angela is survived by her beloved husband Patrick (formerly Ballymahon), children Emmett, Brian and Jennifer, their spouses Paige, Amy and Justin, grandchildren Grace, Alice, Kathryn, Patrick, Liam, Jack and Garrett, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Michael, John and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in New York. Those wishing to sympathise can do so by clicking on condolences below. The family will be forever grateful to Kathleen Prunty, Margaret Caherly, Kathleen Devine, Carmel Boyle and Orla McSweeney for the wonderful care, love, compassion and unbelievable commitment they gave Angela.

May they all Rest in Peace.