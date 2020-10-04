Leitrim deaths - Sunday, October 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John (Joe) Prunty, Raheny, Dublin / Leitrim



Prunty, John (Joe) – October 3, 2020 (Raheny and formally of Corriga, County Leitrim) peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret and loving Dad to Carmel, Olie and Elaine. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Eamonn and Paul, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Katie, Cillian, Shane and Chloe, brother Anthony, sisters-in-law Nancy, Bridie and Mary Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. The service may be viewed on Tuesday 6th October at 10am by clicking on to the following link https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

Vincent Ward, Kilmainham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



WARD Vincent (Laurence) (Willie Bermingham Place, Kilmainham, and formerly of South Circular Road, Dublin 8 and Boyle, Co. Roscommon) October 2, 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary, predeceased by his brothers Frank, Patrick, Tommy, and sisters May, Pauline, Imelda, Carmel and Dolores. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters-in-law Rita, Breda and Mai, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours especially those at Willie Bermingham Place. Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Those who cannot attend the funeral may view the funeral and cremation Service on Tuesday, October 6, at 4pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Robert Byrne, known as Robie. Late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formally of Perth, Australia. Sadly missed by mum Chris, dad Tommy, sisters Lisa (Dublin) and Chantelle (Strabane), brothers Thomas (Perth, Australia) and Brian (Ballyshannon). Survived by his children Rochelle, Bree Ann, Tommy, Rebecca, Samantha, Phillipa and grandchildren (Perth, Australia). Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

May they all Rest in Peace