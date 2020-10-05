Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Stanley Simpson, Kinlough, Leitrim



Simpson Kinlough Co. Leitrim October 4th 2020 Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Stanley. Pre deceased by his loving wife Mena, deeply regretted by his daughter Maeve Kilgannon, Dromahair, sons Brendan, Paul, Charlie and Richard, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Aidans Church for 11 o'clock requiem mass, with burial afterwards in St Aidans Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or any family member. Due to current Covid restrictions, Stanleys late residence is private to family and close friends only please.

Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Robert Byrne, known as Robie. Late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formally of Perth, Australia. Sadly missed by mum Chris, dad Tommy, sisters Lisa (Dublin) and Chantelle (Strabane), brothers Thomas (Perth, Australia) and Brian (Ballyshannon). His loving Girlfriend; Sue. Step mum; Annie and step-brother & step sister (Australia) Survived by his children Rochelle, Bree Ann, Tommy, Rebecca, Samantha, Phillipa and grandchildren (Perth, Australia). Removal today, Monday at 10am, via Erne Street, Ballyshannon and proceeding to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin for service of cremation at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Due to the current restrictions, the house is strictly private to family and close friends, please.

May they all Rest in Peace