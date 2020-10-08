Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna McCafferty (née McCabe), Gate House, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Anna McCafferty (nee McCabe) Gate House, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, October 6th, Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Shiel Hospital Ballyshannon. Beloved wife of the late Sean and dearly loved mother of Seamus (Anita) adored grandmother of Sarah, Sean, and Tara. Private reposing at her home with removal today, Thursday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11.am Requiem followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and entire family circle. Due to Government and HSE guidelines home and funeral is private to family and very close friends, Funeral Mass limited to 25 Persons. Anna's Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Sr. Mary Bernard (Blandina) Lynch (RSM), Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, Athlone, Westmeath / Arigna, Roscommon



She will be sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy and the extended Lynch family. Predeceased by her father Peter Tim and mother Annie, her brothers Tim, Brendan and Ted. Deeply mourned and lovingly remembered by her cherished sister Nancy O'Connell (Dunboyne) brother Rory (Shannon, Co. Clare), sisters-in-law Maeve and Nell, much loved nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews, and her wide circle of friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Sr. Bernard for family members only. Sr. Bernard's Funeral Mass will be live streamed for public viewing on Friday morning at 11am. The link is below: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

Margaret Maguire (née Smyth), Mountpoplar, Kildalkey, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Maguire (nee Smyth) Mountpoplar, Kildalkey and formerly of Drumcauskeen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Retired school teacher of St.Dympna's National School. Predeceased by her parents Eugene & Bridie, her brother John, father-in-law Frank, mother-in-law Rose and brother-in-law Michael. Peacefully after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmie, children James, Kevin & Aoife, daughters-in-law Nessa and Linda, son-in-law Cormac, her adored grandchildren Cian, Alice, Síofra, Niamh, Róisín and Maeve, sisters Maryrose, Kathleen, Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. Margaret's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St. Dympna's Church, Kildalkey at 11am (25 people max) followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Meath Palliative Care. House Strictly Private.

May they all Rest in Peace