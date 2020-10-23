Leitrim deaths - Friday, October 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim



Josephine McGourty, nee McLoughlin late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co. Leitrim, October 23rd 2020 in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Helen McCauley (née Kelly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Helen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Mae, brothers Packie, Peter & Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Bernard, daughter, Helen (Keville, Ballinafad), son, Hugh, and brother Hubert. Much loved and sadly missed by her grandchildren Michelle, Bernard, Aisling, Niamh, Caoimhe, Érin, Róisín and Eoghan, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Ita and sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours, kind carers and friends. Reposing at the home of Hugh & Ita on Friday 23rd from 3pm -7pm for family, neighbours and close friends. A private funeral for family and close friends will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am on Saturday 24th October in accordance with current Government & HSE guidelines. Burial afterwards in new Cemetery, Drumshanbo. It can be viewed via webcam on www.drumshanboparish.ie or on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html.

Frank McGuire, Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon



Suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his parents Jack & Maggie and his sister Marian. Much loved husband of Elizabeth and loving father of Eilís, Michelle, John and Francis. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law Alan and Adrian, his adored grandchildren Jack, Sofia, Harry, Frida and Elena, brother Pascal, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey, on Saturday to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Frank's Funeral Mass is restricted to family only but can be viewed live online at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

John T. (Jack) Prior, Deradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, his daughters Ann (Derrylin) and Siobhán (Hillstreet, Co. Roscommon), his sons Raymond (Killybegs) and Shane (New Jersey U.S.A.), grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & friends. Removal on Friday morning to arrive (via Kiltyhugh Cross) at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to strict Govt. guidelines Jack’s home and funeral Mass will be private to family only. The Prior family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Martin Ward, Ballybane, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon

Martin Ward, Ballybane, Galway and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 19th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Patrick. Martin will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Anthony, Anne, Winnie, Simon, Mary, Bridget, Therese, Margaret, Ellen and Bernadette, his brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday (October 23rd) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19, Martin’s Funeral Mass will take place privately to immediate family members only. It can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Marie Therese Cunningham (née Anstie), Belerne River Village, Belturbet, Cavan

Marie Therese Cunningham (neé Anstie). Beloved wife of Tony and much-loved mother of Anna-Marie, Anthony, Michaela, Marcus and Francesca. Sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals who enabled mum to spend her last months at home with dignity and comfort. Your efforts will not be forgotten. Thank you to carers Susan, Yvonne and Maureen, we had some laughs, palliative nurse Jennifer, PHN’s Ann and Marie, and night nurses Briege and Hillary. You supported mum and our family to the very end. Thank you also to our OT Michelle. We could not have asked for a better team to care for mum in her final days. Marie will repose at home on Friday 23rd of October. Funeral service on Saturday the 24th at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to Government and H.S.E advise Funeral private to Family and close friends. Funeral may be viewed live stream on lakelandscrematorium.ie click on live stream password is Lakelands2018

Ellen (Eileen) Crann (née Hanglow), Hazel Park, Newcastle, Galway / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully with her daughter Anne Maria by her side. Beloved wife of the late Pa and much loved mother of Anne Maria. Predeceased by her sisters Mai and Nancy and by her brothers Pat, Mike, Charlie, Seán and Jim; sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother Dick (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Ursula and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 23rd October. Requiem Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Live -stream link for Mass ( Churchtv.ie/elphin.html)

May they all Rest in Peace