Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hugh McHugh, Clooneen Park late Larkfield Barr, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Hugh McHugh, Clooneen Park and late of Larkfield Bar, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, suddenly, in his 92nd year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, son Michael, daughter Mary, daughter in law Ann, grandsons Mark and David, sisters Bernadette, Annie, Winnie (New York) and Bridie (London), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to St Brigid's Church, Killargue, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery Dromahair. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral will be private to family.

Ben McKeon, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Ben McKeon, Keshcarrigan, Co.Leitrim (Former post-master and publican) 25th October 2020 peacefully in the arms of his loving family at home. Predeceased by his son Damian, brother P.J (Sonny) and sister Anna-Marie (Cissy). Beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Jeanette Conefrey, Barbara Byrne, Kieran and Mairéad, sons in law Gerard and Declan, daughter-in-law Mary, Mairéad's partner Paul. Cherished grandad of Aisling and husband Mick, Jillian, Sinéad, Michelle, Aoife, Laura, Claire, Cian, Ríona, Fionnán, Éabha and Heather, great-grandchildren Ben and Mike, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence on Monday 26th from 3-6 for family and close family friends. Strictly family only at all other times. Ben's remains will leave his residence at 10.30am on Tuesday morning 27th October for a private funeral mass at St.Brigid's Church, Drumcong at 11am in accordance with current government and HSE guidelines. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Drumcong.

Mignone Johnston, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan

The death has taken place, peacefully, of Mignone Johnston, Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan on 25th October 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. Loving wife and mother. Mignone will be so dearly missed by her husband Wilson, children Gordon, Helen, Robert, Brian, Mignone, Karl, Laura and Wilson, sons and daughters in law Philip, John, Anthony, Brian, Alison, Caroline and 10 adoring grandchildren. Sister to Basil and Joy, and predeceased by Fay, Maude, Violet, Robert and Joan. Funeral Service in Arva Church of Ireland at 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral attendance in accordance with government guidelines. Please enter condolences at the end of this page. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services, Battery Road, Longford c/o Clive Magee, Funeral Director.

Jack Kells, Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Cavan

October 24th 2020, at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, peacefully, with his daughter Caroline. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Amy, Jack & Alexandra, sisters Ethel & Iris, relatives and friends. Resting at Lawlor's funeral home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Tuesday from 12:45pm-1:45pm with removal to Tomregan parish church, Ballyconnell for funeral service at 2:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

John Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan

October 23rd 2020 peacefully in the arms of his loving family at home, under the amazing care of the palliative care team, Dr. Bourke & his practice & carers. Beloved husband of Teresa, wonderful father to Rose(Dubai), Teresa, Colm, Kevin(London), & John. Cherished grandad of Hannah, Megan, Ciaran, Ellen, Roisin, Luke, Aidan, Kirsty, Tara, Connor, Ryan, Connor, Killian, Ellie, daughters-in-law Catherine, Anna & Natalie, sons-in-law Gerry & Tom, extended family, friends & neighbours. Removal on Monday at 12:30pm arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 2 o'clock via the Black rocks, Sralaha, Swanlinbar & Cornernia. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital. Due to government covid restrictions the funeral Mass will be for family & friends with a maximum of 25 people. The funeral Mass can be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/index.html

Thomas (Tom) Lawn, Rossharbour Boa - Island Road, Belleek, Fermanagh

Suddenly. Beloved and much loved son of Maggie and dear brother of James (Margaret) John (Mary Teresa) sister Margaret (Donnie) & Teresa. Reposing privately at his mother's home with removal on Monday morning to St Michael's Church, Mulleek, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in line with government guidelines the home and funeral is private to family only. Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Mary McGinn (née McKenna), (Briskill), Castle Park, Newtownforbes, Longford

Mary died peacefully on 23/10/2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas. Mary will be forever missed by her loving family, daughters Amanda, Linda and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 26th in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, followed with burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with the current government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only (25 people only). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford ISPCA, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Marita Conry (née Casey)"Avila", Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow / Mohill, Leitrim

Marita Conry, “Avila”, Chapelstown, Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died October 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine and by her brother Brendan. Beloved wife of Michael J. (Míceál) and much loved mother of Niall, Caroline, Barry, David, Derek and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ellen, Annette and Yvonne, adored grandchildren Cian, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Conor, Kate and Rachel, brothers-in-law Fr. Tony (Brazil), Fr. Austin (USA), Farrell (Roscommon), sister-in-law Adela (Kells), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends with special mention to her kind and gentle carers. Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Elphin, Roscommon / Tallaght, Dublin

Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Elphin, Co. Roscommon and Tallaght, Dublin. Tragically, following an accident. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Paula, his beloved sons Killian and Seán, parents Robert and Martina, brothers Andrew, Bobby and Kevin, Andrew's partner Denise, Bobby's partner Danielle, his nephew Kaiden, his many aunts and uncles, his mother-in-law Dympna and brother-in-law Declan, cousins, relatives and many friends. Removal from his residence on Monday for funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 1pm, restricted to 25 people with burial afterwards in Elphin New Cemetery at 3.30pm (approx). The family appreciates your understanding sympathy and support at this sad time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view online at http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html.

Brian (James) Milton, Woodview, Churchtown, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon

Brian passed away, peacefully, at the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Deirdre (nee Daly) and much loved father of Ian, Laura and Stephen, brother of Frank, Bernadette, Kevin, Kay, Gerry, Séan and the late Éamon and Oliver, his adored grandchildren Isabelle, Juliet, Lucy and Jake, daughter-in-law Laura, sons-in-law Justin and Ben and extended family. Brian's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://mycondolences.ie/ today, Monday at 2pm from St. Nicholas's Church, Churchtown, Mallow. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. In accordance with H.S.E guidelines Brian's Funeral Mass will be private.

May they all Rest in Peace