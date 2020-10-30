Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, October 30, 20020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anita McTernan, Mutomo, Kenya and formerly of Mullaghdoo, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Anita, peacefully, after a short illness at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents Geoffrey and Peggy and her brother Joseph. Beloved sister of Mary, Frances, Ann, Margaret and Josephine. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market Yard, Sligo, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Co. Leitrim on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery, Co. Leitrim afterwards. Due to the current restrictions, the Reposing, Mass and Cemetery will be private for family only.

Mary McKenna (née Lee), Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McKenna nee Lee, Hollyrood Gardens, London, Friday 16th October, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary. Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary's funeral mass will be limited to 25 people only.

Michael (Ken) Rose, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon

Michael (Ken) Rose, Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of Croghan and Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon and originally Luton, Bedfordshire, England. October 25th 2020. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Ken will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. A ‘get together’ to remember Ken will be arranged in due course.

May they all Rest in Peace