Leitrim deaths - Sunday, November 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Martin Rush, 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Martin Rush, 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Martin passed away peacefully on the 30th of October in the loving care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his loving wife Rosaleen and his daughter Susan (Beirne); sadly missed by his loving daughters Pauline (Mc Nally, Galway) and Rosaleen (Harten, Ballina), sons Mark, Brian and Michael, brothers Michael and Billy, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and neighbours and a large circle of friends. Martin's remains will arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Monday, the 2nd of November, at 11am, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID 19, Martin's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members. Funeral Cortege, will leave from Martins Home at approximately 1040am Monday, Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam by logging on to www.boyleparish.ie.

Tommie Smith, Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Cavan

Tommie died, peacefully, at his home on Friday, the 30th October 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Amanda and his parents James and Bridie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Dympna, his loving children Lisa, Killian, Shannon and Donna, brothers Seamus, Sean and P. J., sisters Ann (Kelly) and Breege (Lyons) brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. House private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Monaghan Palliative care c/o the undertaker or any family member. Funeral Arrangements Later

Rose Taaffe, Donnybrook, Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan

Rose Taaffe, Donnybrook, Dublin (formerly of Dogarry, Killashandra, Co. Cavan). Formerly of Department of Social Welfare. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her sisters Peggy, Teresa and Josie and brothers Thomas, James and Patrick. She will be deeply missed by her sister Bridie, brother John, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephew, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, carers Silvia and Rebecca, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (H12 RF78) for family, neighbours and close friends, on Monday from 11am until 12 noon with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, restricted to 25 people, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



May they all Rest in Peace