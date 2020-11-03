Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Gerald Reilly, Killeshandra, Cavan / Kilcommon, Tipperary



Francis Gerald Reilly, Wembley, Middlesex and formerly of Killeshandra, Co Cavan, October 26th 2020, died (peacefully) at Kenbrook Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Quinlan) (formerly of Kilcommon, Co.Tipperary), and brother of the late Doreen (Sexton) and Myra Gillece). Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughter Katharine (Taggart), beloved grandchildren Kieran and Katie (Taggart), son in law Brendan, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces Imelda and Noelle (Sexton), nephews Padraig and Shane (Gillece), nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 7pm to 8pm with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking. Removal Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, arriving for 11.30 o’clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to Rearcross New Cemetery. In line with current HSE and Government guidelines the number in the church will be restricted to 25.

Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Leitrim

Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Co. Leitrim November 1st 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Clane Road, Kilcock. Son of the late James and Margaret Farrell, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, Imelda Downey, brothers Tony and Seamus. Brother in law, Peter, sisters in law, June and Betsy, niece, Annemarie, nephews, James, Paul and Brian, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin, John Tuite and family relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Sean’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mohill cemetery via Clooncliva.

May they all Rest in Peace