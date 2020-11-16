Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rita Costello, Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Costello, Rita (Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar and formerly of Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) on 14th November 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Harold’s Cross. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mona, Evelyn (Hogge), Peggy and Ann (Carty) and brothers, John and Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her beloved sister Kathleen (Kay), sisters-in-law, Máighread and Reta, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand nephews, great-grand nieces and extended family. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/ on Wednesday 18 November at 12 pm.

Sharon Conway, Arigna, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sharon Conway, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Arigna and London, November 12th 2020, suddenly, at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Lauryn, mother Sheila, brother Desmond, sister Lucy, fiancée Joseph, brother-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law Claire, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna, on Monday afternoon for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Following Government and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Mass and cemetery will be restricted to 25 people only, while also adhering to social distancing and wearing face coverings. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Mary Winifred (Freddie) Egan (née Canning), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Drumderig Nursing Home, Boyle, in her 103rd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, brother Sonnie and sister Evelyn. She will be hugely missed, by her sorrowing nephew, Tony, nieces, Allison and Orla, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal on Tuesday November 17th, from McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, to Kiltrustan Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid-19, Freddie's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sean Fox, 17 Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Sean Fox, late of 17 Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 15th of November 2020, very peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Mickey, Betty, Bridget, Billy and Peggy. Dearly missed by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Sean will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday the 17th of November, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID-19 the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie.

Hugh (Hughie) O'Neill, The Pines, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Ilford, Essex and a native of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Millrace Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen, brothers Gerald, Maurice, Isidore, Pascal and Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Hugh’s funeral Mass will be held privately for family only on Tuesday the 17th of November in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh at 12 noon, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Kieran Kennedy, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Teesan, Co. Sligo. Suddenly, at his home, on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 41 years. Deeply regretted by his loving father Jim and mother Mary of Mohereevan, Aughmore. Kieran will be sadly missed by his sister Eveleen, brothers John, Joseph and Seamus, sisters-in-law Aine and Aisling, brother-in-law James, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, for funeral Mass on Monday, 16th of November at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace