Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Travers (née Dolan), Mountain Close, Cartron View, Sligo Town, Sligo / Bundoran, Donegal



Formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran. Co. Donegal. Margaret, predeceased by her husband John and all of her siblings Bridie, Mary, Annie, Teresa, James and Pat. Peacefully, at her residence in her 103rd year and surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Gretta, Sean, Patrick, Teresa, Bernadette, Anne and Raymond. Very sadly missed by all of her family, daughters-in-law Phil, Louise and Jocelyn, sons-in-law Douglas, Tom and Scott, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral will leave her residence on Thursday morning to arrive to St. Joseph`s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 11:00am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards. Due to the current restrictions the funeral and cemetery will be private for family and relatives only. House strictly private please. There will be a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass on https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Florence (Leila) Monaghan (née Maughan), Mahon, Cork / Boyle, Roscommon



MONAGHAN (Mahon, Cork & late of Tarman Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon). On 25th November 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Mercy University Hospital. Florence (Leila) (nee Maughan), devoted wife, companion and partner of Dominic, and loving mum to Shane, Melanie, Ryan and Emma. Sadly missed by her loving family, adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Rebecca, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. Please leave your personal message for Florence’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Eileen Hewson, 19 Foxleigh Grove, Wem, England and formerly of, Dromahair, Leitrim

A service will take place for Eileen in Drumlease Church of Ireland Church, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 2nd December, at 2pm followed by the burial of her ashes in Drumlease Church of Ireland Cemetery after. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan`s Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Seamus Campbell, Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Seamus Campbell, Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Seamus is predeceased by his adored wife Frances, sister Rachel and brother Séan. Deeply regretted by his daughters Orlagh, Aoibhinne and Ríona, his brother Nicholas and his much cherished granddaughters Caoimhe, Niamh, Fiadh, his sons in law Tom and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, large circle of friends and neighbours. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions,Seamus will be reposing privately at his residence on Wednesday 25th November with funeral mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Thursday 26th November at 11am followed by interment in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on line via webcam www.drumshanboparish.ie Family flowers only and donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Francis Donagher, Garvagh, Dromahair, Leitrim

Donagher, Francis, Garvagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal from Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday to St. Michael's Church, Killavoggy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines on public gatherings his funeral will take place in private. Francis' Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace