Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin , Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Frank and his sisters Mary Catherine and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Susanne Flanagan and Sarah Earley (London), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Dowra from 6pm-7.30pm today, Thursday evening for family and friends only. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am in St. Patricks Church, Glangevlin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines the funeral mass is private to family and close friends.

Christopher O'Reilly Killagoan, Killeshandra, Cavan



O'Reilly, Killygoan, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 2nd December 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family, Christopher, very deeply regretted by his wife Sharon, sons Dean, Ryan and Scott, his mother Rita, brothers Brendan, Michael and twin brother Liam, sister Evelyn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will depart Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra (via Ardlougher) for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to ongoing health concerns and current government restrictions, Christopher's Funeral Mass will remain private, but can be viewed live online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra

Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Retired owner of the Barbecue, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband to wife Mary. Reggie will be sadly missed by his daughter Leslie, all his grandchildren, Deedee, Katrina, his brother; Fr Vincent Gallogley, of the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and extended family circle and friends. Reggie will be reunited with his predeceased sisters Carmel and Eileen and his son; Paul. Funeral cortège to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private to family, please. The funeral Mass shall be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page at www.mcnmedia.tv

Seamus Lenihan, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim



Seamus (Shay) Lenihan, Drumcree, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim and formerly Palmerstown, Dublin, 2nd December 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Barry and Eamon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Emma, grandchildren Evan and Isla, sisters Paulette Parkes (Kells) and Philomena Carney (Cellbridge), brother Patrick (Tallaght), mother-in-law Barbara and her partner Alan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Seamus's Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday at 1.15pm, via Mohill, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for private Cremation at 3pm. Due to HSE guidelines Seamus's Cremation will be restricted to 25 family members. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Association. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace