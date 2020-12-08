Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séamus Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Séamus Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on the 6th December 2020. Predeceased by his beloved parents James and Margaret, sister Peggy Cormican and brother PJ. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, sons James, Christopher and Brendan, daughters Miriam and Gráinne, sisters Chrissie McCarthy and Patricia (Fermoy), Angela McGarry (Bornacoola), daughters-in-law Mary Frances and Linda, son-in-law Fergal Fagan and adored 14 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, devoted carers and friends. Due to restrictions and HSE guidelines Séamus' reposing at home and funeral will be private to family. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Wednesday 9th December at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice.

Míchael Keane, Dacklin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mícheal Keane, Dacklin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, December 6th 2020, peacefully, at his residence, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his parents, brother PJ (Ennis) and sister Mai Cryan (Carrick-on-Shannon). Mícheal will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Kathleen (nee Wrynn) and his loving family, daughters Breda O'Dowd (Croghan), Carmel, Mary and Patricia, sons Jim (Elphin), Mícheal (Dacklin) and Gerry (Horseleap), cherished grandchildren Jack, Hannah,Sophia, Eimear, Sinead, Emmett, Sarah, Liam, Anna, Tess and Sam, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Rita,Maria and Eilís. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Sr. Ita (Bon Secours, Cork), Rita Beirne (Carrick-on-Shannon), Vera Kavanagh (Portlaoise), Tess Cunningham (Ballaghdereen), Anne Tully (Navan), brothers Val (Kanturk),John ( Mohedian, Elphin), Des (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass of the resurrection at 2pm Tuesday, December 8th, in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, with burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Mícheal's Funeral will be confined to family only. Those who may have wished to attend funeral Mass but cannot due to Covid 19 may view the Mass live stream on https://cortoberparish.online/

May they all Rest in Peace