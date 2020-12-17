Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Frances Downey, Dromahair Post Office, Dromahair, Leitrim / Shannon, Clare



Downey, Frances December 15th 2020 Dromahair Post Office, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Shannon, Co. Clare died surrounded by her loving family in the care of North West Hospice. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Philip and Michael, mother-in-law of Aisling and grandmother of Séan and Cian. Loved and deeply missed by her siblings Eva, Tony and Maria, her late brother Jim, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair, today, Thursday, 17th December, at 12 pm with burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. In line with current restrictions Mass can be viewed live via webcam on https://churchtv.ie/dromahair.html Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to North West Hospice Sligo.

Seamus Kelly, The Diamond Bar, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Seamus Kelly, The Diamond Bar, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, 16th December 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Non Covid Related. Beloved husband of Concepta and loving father to Deirdre, Ciaran, Alan and Colm, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved and adoring grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing privately at home (Diamond Bar) for family and close friends only please. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, Mater Hospital Dublin or the Irish Kidney Association c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors. Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please. The Kelly family thank you for your expression of sympathy at this difficult time The Funeral Mass and Burial can be viewed live on Friday morning from 11am on Breslin's Funeral Directors & Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Patrick (Paddy) Crossan, Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Kerry



Suddenly, following an accident. He will be greatly missed by his loving daughter Linda, son in law Michael (Killarney) his adored grandchildren Esme, Fiadh, and Lauren, brother Gerry, (Carrick-on-Shannon) sister Rita, (London) sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Friday 18th December for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. In line with current restrictions Paddy's Funeral will be private to family and close friends, and can be viewed live via webcam on http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html

Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured of Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lily, sons Kevin and Colm, daughters Caitriona and Sinéad, daughters in law Mary and Elizabeth, sons in law Martin and Peter, his dearest grandchildren Abbie, Adah, Elon, Ria, Callen, Molly, Becky and Leanne, sisters Mary and Noreen, brother Patrick, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Tommy is reposing at his late residence but due to Covid 19 restrictions and according to Government advice and with heartfelt regret, the house is strictly private to family only. Tommy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 family members only. Funeral Mass can be viewed as follows: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

May they all Rest in Peace