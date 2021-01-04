Leitrim deaths - Monday, January 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Drumm, Drummetta Road Aghalane, Teemore, Fermanagh / Belturbet, Cavan



The sudden death has occurred of Sean Drumm, Drummetta Rd Aghalane, Teemore Co. Fermanagh, 2nd January 2021 in his 69th year. Sean, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Melanophy), sons Ronan & Colm, their partners Aideen and Tara, grandson Aodan, brother Francis and sisters Moira, Sheila,Rosaleen, Carmel and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family home at Drumetta Rd is private to friends and family only, please. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to RNLI Search and Rescue.

Monica Donnelly (née Farrelly), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Monica Donnelly, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 2nd January 2021, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Maisie, father Michael, brothers Hugh and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Hugh, daughters Fiona and Caroline, son Peter, sons-in-law Gordan and Mathew, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Charlie, Nancy, Sunny, Dallán and Jade, sister Catherine, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave her residence today, Monday, 4th January, at 1.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. House Strictly Private Please. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Monica's Funeral Mass & burial will be private to family only. Monica's Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by following this link https://vimeo.com/496606757

May they all Rest in Peace