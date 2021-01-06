Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Drumm, Drummetta Road Aghalane, Teemore, Fermanagh / Belturbet, Cavan

The sudden death has occurred of Sean Drumm, Drummetta Rd Aghalane, Teemore Co. Fermanagh, 2nd January 2021 in his 69th year. Sean, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Melanophy), sons Ronan & Colm, their partners Aideen and Tara, grandson Aodan, brother Francis and sisters Moira, Sheila,Rosaleen, Carmel and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Sean's remains will leave his home at Drummetta Rd at 10.30am on Wednesday, 6th January, to arrive at St Mary's Church Teemore for funeral mass at 11.00am. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.The family home remains private to family and friends. For those who wish to show their support for the Drumm family along the route, You are asked to do so in a socially distanced and safe manner. Sean's funeral Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by the following link www.mcnmedia.tv Family flowers only please donations in lieu to RNLI search and rescue.

Noel Kiernan, Killafee, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Noel Kiernan, Battersea, London and formerly of Killafee, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, January 4th 2021, peacefully at his home in London. Predeceased by his late parents; William and Margaret and his brother Pat Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Gerry (Aughavas), sisters; Anne (Dublin) and Mary (Drumshanbo), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Noel’s Funeral Mass will take place in London and a memorial mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace