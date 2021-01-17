Leitrim deaths - Sunday, January 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Veronica McDermott, Castleknock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



McDERMOTT, Veronica (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) January 14th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tony Malone and dear mother of Nessa and Fergal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brother Brian, her children’s partners Matt and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Veronica’s funeral service will be streamed on Tuesday afternoon (January 19th, 2021) at 1pm on this LINK followed by a private cremation at 2:50 pm (approximately) on this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Veronica’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Eustace Lambe, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim



Lambe, Eustace, ex An Post, Friarstown, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2021, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Liz and loving Dad of Orla and Edwin. Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Carndonagh), Marie (Sligo) and the late Joan (Boston), his brothers Edwin (Dromahair), Ciaran (Boston) and Rory (Sligo), his son-in-law Joseph (McQueeney) and daughter in-law Ann Marie, brother-in-law John (Kelly), sisters-in-law Bernie, Marian, Breege and Alice and doting grandson Alfie, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday, 19th January, to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Adhering to the current level-5 restrictions, Eustace's home and Funeral Mass will be private. Eustace's Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Connell, Lucan, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

O’CONNELL Jeremiah (Jerry) (retired Garda superintendent) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) January 15th 2021, peacefully at his home. Jeremiah (Jerry), beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lil), dear father of Marguerite, Niall and Jerome and a devoted grandfather of Aaron, Connor, Ciara and Nathan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law Malachy, daughter-in-law Samantha, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother, father, brother and sister. Family flowers only please. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Jeremiah’s Funeral Mass online at 11am on Tuesday 19th January 2021 by visiting this link; https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-streaming. Family flowers only, please.

Christopher Flannery, London, England and formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. John, predeceased by his father John Flannery. Dear son of Ethel Flannery, beloved husband of Sandra and dear father of Berenice Brown, Raymond Ware, Rachel, Kelly, Jessica and Joella. Sadly missed by his mother, wife, daughters, son, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Kathleen Mattimoe (née Kearns), The Plunkett Home, Boyle and late of Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in The Plunkett Home, Boyle and late of Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle,Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband James (Jim). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Tina, sons John, Rory and Declan. Funeral Arrangements Later

Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia passed away on Monday, 29th December 2020. Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Due to Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect the most vulnerable in our community a private family funeral will take place. Poppy's funeral cortege will leave her home at 1.30 pm on Monday (18th Jan) and travel to Lakelands Crematorium for Memorial Service at 3pm. The Memorial Service from Lakelands Crematorium may be viewed via live-stream by clicking: www.lakelandscrematorium.ie. Password Lakelands2018

Bernadette (Berni) Leydon, Furnaceland Gardens, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin. Daughter of the late Paddy & Mena and sister of the late Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick (Julie), daughter Charlotte Curry (Aidan), grandchildren Gerald, Gabrielle, Robert, Isabelle & Aurora, brothers Michael (Celine), Martin, Kieran (Monica), aunts Mary Gallagher Blacklion & Lily O'Reilly Canada, sister-in-law Liz Leydon, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Remains will leave her late residence on Sunday at 11.40am to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 12 noon for Funeral Mass. Funeral cortege will pass along Main Street, Swanlinbar, before proceeding via Bawnboy to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 2pm. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Bernadette's wake, funeral Mass, and cremation will be private for family only.

May they all Rest in Peace