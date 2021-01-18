Leitrim deaths - Monday, January 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Roscommon



Michael Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 16th 2021; Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Phillip and Leo, sister Margaret, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Stephen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to St. Joseph’s Parish Church on Tuesday (January 19th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Michael’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie.

Pete McLoughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Pete Mc Loughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 17th 2020; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes and his sister Myra. Pete will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday (January 20th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Pete’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

Michael Bruen, Ardnagowna, Elphin, Roscommon / Knockvicar, Roscommon



Michael Bruen, Ardnagowna, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, formerly Cleen, Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon and National Irish Bank. January 16th 2021, peacefully, at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel, following a brief illness. Predeceased by his beloved parents Máirín and Micheál also his sister Mary. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, brothers John, Toirleach, Joe and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, former work colleagues, neighbours and his many friends. Private family funeral will take place. Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday (January 18th) at 2 p.m. on the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/814104829446397/?ref=share A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

May Walsh, 50 Cluin Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The Death has occurred of May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo university Hospital. Surrounded by her loving Family. Predeceased by her infant son Martin. Much loved wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Declan, Gary, Eunan & Clodagh. She will be sadly missed by her Son In Law Lee, Daughters In Law Donna, Elaine & Lourde. Adored Granny to Amelia, Fergus, Eimear, Megan, Shannon, Orlaith & Niamh. Dear Sister of Kay, John, Bernie, PJ, Margaret, Eddie, Fr. Brendan, Liam & Teresa. Reposing at her residence until removal on Tuesday 19th of January at 10.30am for Funeral mass in St. Patrick's church Ballyshannon at 11am with burial afterward in Abbey Cemetry Ballyshannon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology unit Sligo Univeristy Hospital. Funeral Mass on be veiwed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Veronica McDermott, Castleknock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

McDERMOTT, Veronica (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) January 14th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tony Malone and dear mother of Nessa and Fergal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brother Brian, her children’s partners Matt and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Veronica’s funeral service will be streamed on Tuesday afternoon (January 19th, 2021) at 1pm on this LINK followed by a private cremation at 2:50 pm (approximately) on this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Veronica’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Eustace Lambe, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim

Lambe, Eustace, ex An Post, Friarstown, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2021, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Liz and loving Dad of Orla and Edwin. Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Carndonagh), Marie (Sligo) and the late Joan (Boston), his brothers Edwin (Dromahair), Ciaran (Boston) and Rory (Sligo), his son-in-law Joseph (McQueeney) and daughter in-law Ann Marie, brother-in-law John (Kelly), sisters-in-law Bernie, Marian, Breege and Alice and doting grandson Alfie, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home. Removal on Wednesday, 20th January, to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Adhering to the current level-5 restrictions, Eustace's home and Funeral Mass will be private. Eustace's Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Connell, Lucan, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

O’CONNELL Jeremiah (Jerry) (retired Garda superintendent) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) January 15th 2021, peacefully at his home. Jeremiah (Jerry), beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lil), dear father of Marguerite, Niall and Jerome and a devoted grandfather of Aaron, Connor, Ciara and Nathan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law Malachy, daughter-in-law Samantha, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother, father, brother and sister. Family flowers only please. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Jeremiah’s Funeral Mass online at 11am on Tuesday 19th January 2021 by visiting this link; https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-streaming. Family flowers only, please.

Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia passed away on Monday, 29th December 2020. Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Due to Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect the most vulnerable in our community a private family funeral will take place. Poppy's funeral cortege will leave her home at 1.30 pm on Monday (18th Jan) and travel to Lakelands Crematorium for Memorial Service at 3pm. The Memorial Service from Lakelands Crematorium may be viewed via live-stream by clicking: www.lakelandscrematorium.ie. Password Lakelands2018

May they all Rest in Peace