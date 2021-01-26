Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Reginald (Reggie) Connolly, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim



Reginald Connolly, known as Reggie, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 24th January 2021, following a work accident. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Teresa, his loving sister Michelle (O'Hara), her husband Sean, his beloved niece and goddaughter Ruby Alice and his beloved nephew Eli and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Reggie was extremely talented at his work, along side his father Michael where they both operated M & R Connolly Engineering. Reposing privately at home. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Reggie's Funeral Mass can be viewed online on the Kinlough & Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Due to the current Goverment and HSE regulations regarding COVID-19, the Family Home, Church and Cemetery is private to family only please. Condolences to the Connolly Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie The Connolly Family thank you for your expression of sympReggie's funeral cortege will depart the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am should you wish to show your support to the family by standing along the route from the house to the church and cemetery as the cortege passes through.

Mary McGowan, Mohill, Leitrim / Clondra, Longford



Mary McGowan, Clondra, Co. Longford and formerly Cattan, Mohill and Tawlaughtmore Mohill, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill January 25th 2021. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Myles and John, her sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Sr. Mel. Deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Michael McGowan, Rathcoole, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Marion’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family.

Cliff Russon, Fay Crescent, Belturbet, Cavan



Cliff Russon, Fay Crescent, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. January 24th 2021 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sons Christopher & Jonathan, daughter Connie, son-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Josephine, niece, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to government & HSE covid restrictions Cliff's Funeral Mass & burial will be strictly private in the presence of his family. Removal of his remains on Wednesday morning from Cavan arriving at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Staghall Cemetery.

Maureen O'Reilly (née Jones), O'Reillys Bar Main Street, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Wife of the late Peter, daughter of the late John & Mary Ann Jones, Drumbar, Swanlinbar and mother of the late Elizabeth. Peacefully at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell, non Covid related. Deeply regretted by her loving family, John, Peter (Hertfordshire), Eamon, Carmel, Philomena & Patricia, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Dan O' Sullivan, grandchildren Roísín, Aaron, Clodagh, Ciara, Dáire, Aileen, Emma, Seamus Óg, Ruaidhrí, Cillian, Conor, Finola, Cáthal, Aoife, Shónagh, & Déarbhla, relatives and friends. Maureen's remains will leave her late residence on Wednesday at 10.50am to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial in Saint Naile's Cemetery, Kinawley immediately afterwards. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Maureen's wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. For those who wish to show their support along the route from Saint Mary's Church to Saint Naile's Cemetery please do so by social distancing and in a safe manner.

Marion Lynch (née Shanley), Gortinee, Annaduff, Leitrim

Marion Lynch, nee Shanley, Gortinee, Annaduff, Co Leitrim, January 24th 2021 peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Francie and mother of the late Francis, sadly missed by her loving sons, Cathal, Micheal, Eunan and Colman, brothers, sisters, daughters in law Marie, Martina and Aine, brothers in law, sisters in law, her 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home today, Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church Annaduff for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Lavin (née Doherty), Creevagh, Kilmactranny, Sligo / Leitrim

Rosaleen Lavin (née Doherty), Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, formerly Foxfield, Co. Leitrim, January 24th 2021. Peacefully, in her 91st year, at her home in the tender care of her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy-Joe. Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her loving son Laurence, daughters Maureen (Walsh), Breda (Reilly) and Deirdre, sons-in-law Mike and Peadar, grandchildren Aoife, Fiona, Niall, David, Brian, John and Conor, great-grandchildren Cathal, Tiernan and Fiadh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (facebook page).

Bridie Frawley (née McGowan), Woodlawn, Lahinch Rd., Ennis, Clare / Glenade, Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her children; Jimmy, Kevin, Brian, Colum, Kieran & Noel, daughters-in-law Ursula, Laura, Aideen, Bríd & Jane, grandchildren Ellen, Shay, Áine, Bridie, Sofia, Emma, Kirstin, Lauren, Mia, Shane, Paddy, Seán & Sadhbh, brothers, sisters, relatives, friends & neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Ennis Cathedral with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.Due to HSE & Government guidelines this is a private family funeral. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ No flowers. Donations if desired to Sláinte an Chláir, Milford Hospice, or Ennis Tidy Towns.

Hugh Colreavy, 'The Chalet', Mohill, Leitrim

Hugh Colreavy, The Chalet, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Gortlettragh, January 22nd 2021 peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. Hugh’s funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.30 am on Wednesday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church,Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January 2021, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA.

Eugene Queenan, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Phibsborough, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Eugene Queenan, Phibsborough Dublin and formerly of Killaraght, Co. Sligo, January 23rd 2021; Peacefully, in his 98th year, in the tender care of the staff of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Elizabeth and Freda, his brothers Tommy and Paddy and his brother-in-law Jack Heaslip. Beloved godfather of Brendan and dearly loved uncle of Mary and Patrick. Eugene will be very sadly missed by his niece, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght on Tuesday (January 26th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterward in Killaraght New Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Eugene’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. It will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

Mary Traynor (née Grimes) Glenade, Leitrim

Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace