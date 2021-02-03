Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Paul (Jacky Paul), Kenya / Moyne, Co Longford



The death has occurred of John Paul (Jacky Paul), formerly from Mombasa, Kenya, and Moyne, Co Longford, after a short illness on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara. Cherished father to Larry, Caroline and Scarlett and partners. Sadly missed by his sisters Twyla, Ramona and Anna. Much loved grandfather to Laura, Max, Tim, Oliver, Attrau and Sarah. Sadly missed also by his large circle of friends. Private family funeral to take place.

Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London / Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England and his family was formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, and Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. Predeceased by his father John Flannery. Beloved husband of Sandra, son of Ethel and dear father of Berenice, Raymond, Jessica, Joella, Rachel and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, mother, daughters, son, his much loved grandchildren, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo at 11:45am to arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday, February 5, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream Christopher’s funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

May they Rest in Peace.