Leitrim deaths - Thursday, February 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:



Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Maureen Rowley (nee Mc Gee) Hyde Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim & formerly of Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo General Hospital, February 2nd 2021, surrounded by her daughters Aideen & Geraldine. Predeceased by her husband Alf & her son Cormac. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda & Geraldine, brothers Breen & Jimmy and her sister Sally, sons-in-law Peter Kieran, daughter-in-law Brenda & her adored grandchildren Ciaran, Darragh, Rory, Niall, Odhran, Tiarnan, Cillian, Rian, Conal & Laoise. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Maureen's funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members.



Vytautas Simkus, St Josephs Avenue, Boyle, Roscommon



February 2nd, 2021 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Almina, son Mindaugas, daughter Dovile, brother Povilas, grandchildren Adrija, Simkute, Airidas, Deimas and Denas, son-in-law Saulius, daughter-in-law Laura, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Vytautas will be removed from his home to Lakelands crematorium on Thursday (February 4th) at 6pm. The Simkus family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew him would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. The Simkus family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/vsimkus



Joyce Kells (née Foster), Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Joyce Kells (nee Foster) Derrintinny, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan Tuesday 2nd February 2021, beloved wife of William and loving mother of Robert, Sandra, Lorraine and Linda. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ken, Gethin and Ross, daughter-in-law Rhonda, grandchildren Rowena, Archie and Harry, Daniel and Emma, Lara and Jonah, Anna and Sadie, sisters Jean, Valerie, Irene and Audrey, brother Cyril predeceased, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Saturday at 1.15pm via Milltown village arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Tomregan Parish Church care of Clive Magee funeral director or any family member. Due to the current government guidelines the family home and funeral will be private please.



John Paul (Jacky Paul), Kenya / Moyne, Co Longford



The death has occurred of John Paul (Jacky Paul), formerly from Mombasa, Kenya, and Moyne, Co Longford, after a short illness on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara. Cherished father to Larry, Caroline and Scarlett and partners. Sadly missed by his sisters Twyla, Ramona and Anna. Much loved grandfather to Laura, Max, Tim, Oliver, Attrau and Sarah. Sadly missed also by his large circle of friends. Private family funeral to take place.

Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London / Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England and his family was formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, and Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. Predeceased by his father John Flannery. Beloved husband of Sandra, son of Ethel and dear father of Berenice, Raymond, Jessica, Joella, Rachel and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, mother, daughters, son, his much loved grandchildren, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo at 11:45am to arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday, February 5, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream Christopher’s funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

May they Rest in Peace.