Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, February 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim



Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on Wednesday 10th February, 2021, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday (Feb.16) at 10.40 for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8.

Angela Ruane (née McManus), Church Street, Moate, Westmeath / Leitrim

Angela Ruane (nee McManus), Church Street, Moate, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Driney, Co. Leitrim. February 12th 2021, Predeceased by her husband Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving family daughters Vivienne and Ita, sons Eoin, John, Paul, Oliver and Cormac, grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Daniel, Caoimhe, Eoinie, Damien, Stephen, Ciaran, Hugo and Izzy, great grandson Fraser. Sister Kay Egan (Athlone), brother Adrian McManus (Naas), cousin Mary McWeeney (Dublin), sister-in-law Maura, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Maggie and Martina, sons-in-law Dave and Eamon, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Angela. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Moate, with burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie Angela’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HughFlynnFuneralDirectors/)

Angela Casidy (née Cranston), 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh

Arrangements have changed. Angela Cassidy, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. (nee Cranston) formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. 11th February 2021, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers & sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning Feb 15th at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Eileen Lee (née Farrelly), 6 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of Thomas & Norah Masterson, Carrigallen. Predeceased by her husband John. Eileen will be deeply missed by her brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, carers and her wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday morning from the residence of Tommy and Norah Masterson Carrigallen at 10.30 am arriving to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the current Government and HSE Guidelines on public gatherings Eileen's funeral will remain private to family members only. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie.



Anne Feely, Strokestown and Elphin, Co Roscommon / Kilkenny City

Anne Feely (nee Walton), 17 French Court, Strokestown, late of Creeve, Elphin, Co Roscommon and Inchiholohan House, Kilkenny City. Peacefully, after a short illness at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Wednesday, February 10th. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Breda and her brother Billy. Anne will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband James, brothers Simon, Tom, Richard, Brendan and Jimmy, sisters Marguerite, Marita, Regina and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Margot, uncles Joe and Tommy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Anne's funeral cortége will leave Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday morning (13th February) at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Elphin for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/elphin.html and is available on local radio 106.6FM.

Thomas McLoughlin, Navan, Co Meath / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Thomas McLoughlin, Ferndale, Navan, Co Meath and formerly of Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Patrick and Ann-Marie. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Marta, grandchildren Karen, Brian, Michelle, Sophie, Rachel and Marysia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 20th of February, at 10.30 am in St. Mary's Church, Navan followed by burial afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass it may be viewed on line https//www.navanparish.ie/webcam.

May they all Rest In Peace