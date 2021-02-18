Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, February 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Leitrim

And formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

Matthew Cullen, London and Glencar, Co Leitrim



Matthew Cullen, Lambeth, London and formerly of Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the care of Basildon University Hospital, Essex, on Thursday, January 21st. Will be sadly missed by his brothers John and Michael, sisters Winnie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and friends. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar on Saturday, 20th February, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, Mattie's Funeral will be private for immediate family only. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Cloonclare/Killasnett Parish Facebook page.

Paddy Kangley, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Annaduff, Co Leitrim



Paddy Kangley, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly Annaduff, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, February 16th, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Tommy and Rita Kangley, sadly missed by his wife Betsy, daughters Hazel and Heather, son Patrick, sons in law Liam and Gary, his adoring grandchildren Robyn, Willow, Jaxson and Peter, sisters Mella Condon (Dublin), Assumpta O’Meara (Portlaoise) and Hilary Reynolds (Mullagh), brother Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Paddy’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff Thursday for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Eileen McGrory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Eileen McGrory (nee Dockery) Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, February 15th (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Doctors, nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Mary Booth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, her loyal friend Hugh, carers, her neighbours and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen on Thursday, 18th February, at 12 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: https://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Thomas O'Reilly, Arva, Co Cavan

Thomas O’Reilly, Behey, Arva, Co. Cavan. Monday, February 15th, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Doreen and dear father of Carol, Helen and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Frank and Mark, daughter-in-law Lois, his adored grandchildren Claire, Jonathan, Erin and great-grandchild Lily, sisters Maggie and Lil, brother Kevin, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan. Funeral will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/512661625 on Thursday at 2pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea.



John Kelly, Manorhamilton / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

John Kelly, Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday, February 14th, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Aisling at Lisgorman, Dromahair. Dearly loved father of Aisling, Adrian, Sharon, Declan, Seán, Paul, Annemarie and Alice, his sisters, Bernie, Liz, Marion, Breege and Alice, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Killargue for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. Adhering to government and HSE guidelines, house and funeral will be private to family only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace