Leitrim deaths - Thursday, February 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Teresa Fitzpatrick (nee McBrien) of Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and formerly of London and Sralahan, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. She moved peacefully into the arms of Jesus and is reunited with her beloved husband John on 22/2/21 after a short illness. Teresa will be deeply missed by her daughter Rosemary, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Conor, Ellie and Killian of Dubai, daughter Teresa and son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Megan, Rosin, Ciaran and Ellen of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, son Colm, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Luke, Aidan and Kirsty of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, son Kevin and daughter in-law Natalie and granddaughter Hannah of Tring England, son John, daughter-in-law Anna and grandchildren Tara, Conor and Ryan of Virginia, Cavan, extended family, friends & neighbours. House strictly private please. Removal on Friday morning from her residence at 11:30am arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 1pm via the Black Rocks, Sralahan & Swanlinbar. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the Funeral Mass & burial in the adjoining cemetery will be for family only.

Charlie Gallagher , Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Charlie Gallagher, Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, in his 100th year. Remains will arrive to St. Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cashel, Garrison. Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam. Due to the present regulations house, funeral Mass and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège makes its way to Holywell Church and then as the cortège proceeds, after Mass, for burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cashel. Sadly missed and loved forever by his sorrowing daughters Marie [Sean], Vera [Frank], Chris [Ken], Nuala [Gerry], Breda [Mickey] much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, his family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

George Golden, Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of George Golden, Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital.

George will be greatly missed by his loving wife Jean, daughter Jane (Seamus), sons Nigel (Pam), Trevor (Ashling) and his adored grandchildren Sam, Harry, Rory, Grace, Eric and Rossa, the wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral leaving Tullyskearney at 2.30pm on Thursday 25th February for service in Cloonclare Parish Church, Manorhamilton at 3pm. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channe l/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/ live House, funeral and burial will be strictly private please to the immediate family only, in compliance with Government guidelines.

Josie Cryan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Joseph P. (Josie) Cryan, Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at Ballinamore Primary Care Centre on Tuesday, 23rd February, 2021. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Bernie (nee O’ Brien) and sister Carmel (Heslin). Beloved father of Fr. Gerard, Ruth, Elaine, John and Carmel and beloved brother of Columba. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, cherished grandchildren, Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Ellen, Lisa, Caolan, Aisling, Colm and Cian, sons-in-law Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 25th February at 2.00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. The Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore



Thomas McGowan, Galway / Glenade, Co Leitrim

Thomas McGowan, Galway and formerly of Loughmarron, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 at University Hospital Galway, following a short illness. Predeceased by his partner, June (Rotheram, Yorkshire). Deeply regretted by his brothers Oliver (Glenade), Gerald (New Jersey), Connor (London), sisters Ann Palmer (Berkshire), Mary Jackson (Northampton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the community at Barefield Nursing Home and his many friends. Remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade, via Manorhamilton, on Thursday, February 25th, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Rose Donohoe, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Rose Donohoe (née Flanagan), Gortnaleck, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of her family and dedicated staff at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021. Predeceased by her husband Frank and infant son David. Deeply regretted by her son Francis daughters Rosemary and Noeleen Hill (Carrigallen), son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Caroline grandchildren Darren, Jamie, Ryan, Dale, Nevin, Alex, Alesha, Hannah, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence for family and close neighbours until removal on Thursday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be available to view online at http://vimeo.com/515852516

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace