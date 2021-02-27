Leitrim deaths - Saturday, February 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dermot Meade, Corglass, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan / Clontarf, Dublin



Dermot Meade, Corglass, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan (formerly of Clontarf, Dublin), 25th February 2021, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Jane, daughter Mary, son Peter, grandsons Sean, Kevin and Gavin, granddaughter Fiona and brother Alan, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home until removal on Sunday, 28th February, at 1.15pm to Lakelands Crematorium (via Killeshandra) for Funeral Service at 2pm with cremation directly afterwards. Due to ongoing government and HSE restrictions, Dermot's Funeral Service will be private to family members only. House private also. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan General Hospital frontline staff.

Brigid Jane (Sr. Cormac) McGuinness, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Drumsna, Leitrim

Sr. Brigid Jane (Sr.Cormac) McGuinness, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, and late of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, 25th February 2021 (peacefully) at Marist Convent surrounded by her Marist sisters. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine, brothers Philip, Michael, Cormac and Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Marist Community, nephews Philip McGuinness (Dundalk), John McGuinness (USA), nieces Katherine McGuinness (England), Siobhan McCabe (Athlone), Honor Canny (Athlone), Marie O’ Callaghan (Cork), grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Etna McGuinness, relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Brigid Jane in convent chapel on Saturday at 2pm followed by private burial afterwards in convent cemetery. Marist Convent strictly private at all times please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Brigid Jane McGuinness

Isabel Mc Quade (née Smyth), Springwell, Ballinafad, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Virginia, Cavan

Isabel Mc Quade (née Smyth), Springwell, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo, February 24th 2021: Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Rev. William, Isabel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Kamla, grandsons Thomas and Patrick, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home to The Church of Ireland, Virginia, Co. Cavan, on Saturday (February 27th) for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace