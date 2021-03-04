Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dr Philomena MacManus (née O'Hagan), Grove House, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Dr. Philomena O’Hagan MacManus of Grove House, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Albie and Lilly (O’Hagan) and her brother Cathal. Philomena will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken husband Desmond, loving children Liz, John, Maeve and Dervla, brother Fergus, sisters Leon, Norleen and Mai, daughter-in-law Maria, sons-in-law Fred, Conor and Denis, adoring grandchildren Cathal Óg, Aisling, Eoin, Garrett, Eabha, Ríona, Gavin, Desmond, Aoife, Conall, Tom and Maebh, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. House strictly private please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran, Donegal



Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother to Shane, Tracey, David, Grainne and Tara, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paddy and Damien, daughters-in-law Marian and Yvonne, her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and many great friends that Patricia made over the years when both herself and her late husband Raymond operated The Imperial Hotel in Bundoran. Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please. Removal on Friday morning, March 5th, at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Patricia's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the Rodgers Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding COVID-19, the funeral arrangements are private to family only. The Rodgers Family appreciate your expression of sympathy and your understanding at this difficult time. You may, if so wished, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Friday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to the church and afterwards to the cemetery.

Stephen (Staff) Feeney, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents Stephen & Bridget (Carrowclogher), his brother's Bernard, Pat, Jim, Frank and his sister's Annie, Mollie, Nellie, Bridie & baby Jane. He will be sadly missed by his niece Mary Feeney, nephews Stephen & John Feeney and Brian & James Kelly, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, March 5th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Staff's Funeral Mass is private to family only. Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here.

Annette Hanney (née Cox), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Annette Hanney (née Cox) of Rathfarnham, Dublin (formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) died peacefully on 1st March 2021, surrounded by her loving family at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved wife of Noel, she will be sadly missed by her husband and children John, Conor and Emer, grandchild Dara, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Denise, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. A private family funeral will be held in line with government guidelines. For those who wish to view the Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday (4th March) please go to the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham

May they all Rest in Peace